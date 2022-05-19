Emissions Reduction Alberta appoints CEO

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) announced Justin Riemer as CEO. Riemer will focus onexpanding ERA’s partnerships and helping with emissions reductions and job creation.

“Justin is the right leader to take ERA forward. He has an impressive background navigating Canada’s innovation system, building relationships inside and outside of Alberta, and developing a strong network in support of innovation and economic development that includes many of ERA’s stakeholders. Justin is a respected and passionate leader committed to ensuring ERA plays an important role in achieving Alberta’s environmental and economic goals,” said Dave Collyer, Board Chair, ERA

Riemer brings 25 years of experience to ERA, including leadership roles at the Government of Alberta, Alberta Health Services, and the Government of Canada. His’s most recent role wasassistant deputy minister, Alberta Region of Prairies Economic Development Canada.