Plant.ca

Emissions Reduction Alberta appoints CEO

May 19, 2022   Monica Ferguson

Photo credit: Emissions Reduction Alberta

Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) announced Justin Riemer as CEO.  Riemer will focus onexpanding ERA’s partnerships and helping with emissions reductions and job creation. 

“Justin is the right leader to take ERA forward. He has an impressive background navigating Canada’s innovation system, building relationships inside and outside of Alberta, and developing a strong network in support of innovation and economic development that includes many of ERA’s stakeholders. Justin is a respected and passionate leader committed to ensuring ERA plays an important role in achieving Alberta’s environmental and economic goals, said Dave Collyer, Board Chair, ERA

Riemer brings 25 years of experience to ERA, including leadership roles at the Government of Alberta, Alberta Health Services, and the Government of Canada. His’s most recent role wasassistant deputy minister, Alberta Region of Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Manufacturing Alberta Canada emissions jobs Leadership


Related Stories
$150M for shovel-ready projects in Alberta that cut emissions
Soprema Canada commits to reduction of its GHG emissions
Alberta to accelerate carbon capture projects with $30 million funding
Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions