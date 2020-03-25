EMC sharing COVID-19 member intel with all manufacturers



OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC) is opening up its Member Needs Help forum to all Canadian manufacturers and stakeholders looking for knowledge and company experience related to COVID-19.

“We want to offer support to the entire Canadian manufacturing sector. During these unprecedented times, it is imperative that we come together and support the expanse of our manufacturing network.” said EMC president JP Giroux.

The Owen Sound, Ont.-based association that provides a range of programs that help manufacturers achieve success has set up a section on its website that addresses COVID-19 issues. Categories include current information, policies and procedures, assessments and communication tools.

Users sign in with a name, company and e-mail to receive a link that accesses the site.

Giroux said EMC will continue to receive questions from manufacturers through the Member Needs Help forum, track issues, and provide prompt responses.

Member Needs Help is an e-mail service delivered to member inboxes that provides an opportunity for members to learn from the insights and experiences through the sharing of information on policies, procedures and enhancing performance in workplaces.