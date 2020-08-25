EMC offers pandemic recovery coaching for manufacturers

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC) is offering a pandemic recovery program that will provide coaching for manufacturers across Canada.

The non-profit organization in Owen Sound, Ont. that focuses on helping manufacturers achieve excellence is partnering with the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).

“EMC is launching a Canada-wide initiative that will leverage knowledge from subject matter experts to support the entire Canadian manufacturing sector in their pandemic recovery,” said JP Giroux, EMC’s president.

He said the program will help manufacturers better understand the current situations they face, and identify and deploy a clear path forward.

Executive coaching and subject matter expert resources will provide hands-on support in planning, mapping and deploying steps to normalize productivity, as well as engaging in improvements along the way.

Included will be an Online Learning Series for Manufacturers (four sessions) covering issues affecting manufacturing, best practices for a return to productivity, a healthy production environment, the future of manufacturing and the role of advanced manufacturing, digitization and automation.

There will also be executive or subject matter expert coaching involving topics such as executive or management team, advanced manufacturing and technology, productivity, a healthy work environment, mental and psychological safety, labour and HR, as well as other topics identified to match the needs of manufacturers.

If you are a Canadian manufacturer and are in need of pandemic recovery support or would like to request more information, please contact Amy Edwards, training coordinator at (519) 376-0470 or e-mail aedwards@emccanada.org.