Electrovaya launches battery system for an electric bus

Electrovaya Inc. has launched its electric bus lithium-ion battery systems with the delivery of a 700-volts, 300-kilowatt-hour battery.

“We are delighted to enter this market with our strong and unique product offering,” said Raj Das Gupta, CEO, Electrovaya. “Electrovaya has spent considerable time and effort to develop a solution that meets the demanding application requirements of electric buses. Our technology has a unique blend of cycle life, safety, energy and power performance that are ideal for this application. We expect to replicate the success Electrovaya has achieved in the materials handling industry, in this emerging electric bus sector.”

This solution was supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). In 2017, SDTC had signed a $3.8-million R&D contract with Electrovaya to develop safe and long-lasting lithium-ion ceramic batteries for electric buses.

“Electrovaya is a great example of how Canadian entrepreneurs are leading the way in developing solutions that Canada and the world needs,” said Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, SDTC. “By expanding their offering of lithium ion battery solutions to the electric bus supply chain, the team at Electrovaya is helping to make our transportation systems more sustainable and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”