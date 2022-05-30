Electrovaya appoints CEO

May 30, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Electrovaya has appointed Dr. Raj Das Gupta as CEO, and a member of the company’s board of directors.

Dr. Das Gupta has been a member of Electrovaya’s management team since 2009 developing technology and business relationships, including development of its current forklift battery systems and OEM partnerships.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Raj as CEO, since joining Electrovaya, he has been an indispensable member of the team,” said Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, co-founder, Electrovaya. “Raj is the ideal person to build shareholder value from our superior lithium-ion battery technology.”

Dr. Das Gupta received his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from Cambridge University, where his research focused on lithium-ion batteries, and he developed a patented tin composite anode encased inside a carbon nanotube. Previously, he attended Imperial College in London and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).