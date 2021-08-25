Plant.ca

Electromate parnters with Universal Robots

August 25, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Electromate Inc.

Electromate Inc. announced a partnership with Universal Robots A/S, a Denmark-based manufacturer of collaborative robotics.

The partnership will expand its reach to end users and manufacturers needing turnkey robot systems across Canada.

“In the world of collaborative robots, Universal Robots provides the most flexible, user-friendly and cost-effective solution on the market,” said Warren Osak, CEO and Founder, Electromate. “It’s no surprise that Universal Robots has already sold more than 50,000 collaborative robots which are used in several thousand production environments every day around the world. Combining Universal Robot’s revolutionary collaborative robot product line with Electromate’s world-class customer service, Canadian manufacturers now have a new option to automate many of their machine tending applications.”

 

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Electronics Manufacturing Canada manufacturer manufacturing Robotics Robots Technology


Related Stories
Electromate named recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award
Quick change tools for robots
Construction robots weld, bolt, lift to beat worker shortage
March of the robots: prepare for accelerated global adoption