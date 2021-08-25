Electromate parnters with Universal Robots

August 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Electromate Inc. announced a partnership with Universal Robots A/S, a Denmark-based manufacturer of collaborative robotics.

The partnership will expand its reach to end users and manufacturers needing turnkey robot systems across Canada.

“In the world of collaborative robots, Universal Robots provides the most flexible, user-friendly and cost-effective solution on the market,” said Warren Osak, CEO and Founder, Electromate. “It’s no surprise that Universal Robots has already sold more than 50,000 collaborative robots which are used in several thousand production environments every day around the world. Combining Universal Robot’s revolutionary collaborative robot product line with Electromate’s world-class customer service, Canadian manufacturers now have a new option to automate many of their machine tending applications.”