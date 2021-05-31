Electromate named recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award

Electromate Inc. announced that, at the upcoming fifth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses being held on Wednesday, June 9th, Excellence Canada will be awarding Electromate with their Canadian Business Excellence Award.

“Recipients of this distinguished award have clearly demonstrated a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: delighted customers; engaged employees; and innovation,” said Allan Ebedes, President and CEO, Excellence Canada.

One of 26 companies nationally to receive the award this year, Electromate “helps Canadian Manufacturers automate their production processes to improve throughput and product quality thereby increasing their competitive advantage.”

“Electromate is thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” says Warren Osak, CEO and Founder, Electromate. “The award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our awesome team members. Electromate prides itself on its commitment to creating a workplace culture embodying the Core Values of Integrity, Innovation, Enthusiasm, Continuous Learning and Customer Advocacy. Receiving external recognition for our efforts in the areas of employee engagement, client satisfaction and innovation demonstrates we’re executing on our Core Values.”

