Electromate made it to the 2021 List of Best Workplaces in Ontario

October 6, 2021 Maryam Farag

Electromate Inc. announced that it has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Ontario.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. The data has a 90 per cent confidence and a plus or minus five per cent margin of error.

“Electromate is thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” said Warren Osak, Founder and President, Electromate. “Creating a ‘Great Place to Work’ has been pivotal in driving our employee satisfaction and engagement, which has directly resulted in driving customer satisfaction and revenue.”

“The award is a testament to the commitment of our awesome team members in building a ‘Best Workplace’,” said Osak. “Electromate prides itself on its commitment to creating a workplace culture embodying the Core Values of Integrity, Innovation, Enthusiasm, Continuous Learning and Customer Advocacy. Receiving external recognition for our efforts in creating a Best Workplace demonstrates we’re executing on our Core Values.”