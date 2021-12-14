Electromate certified for 2021 Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures Award

December 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Electromate has been recertified as a national winner in the Emerging Market category of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures 2021.

This national program, sponsored by Waterstone Human Capital, recognizes “best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.”

Entries were judged based on six key performance areas: vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, people development and talent management, cultural alignment and measurement, corporate social responsibility, and organizational performance.

“Electromate is honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures,” said Warren Osak, Founder and President, Electromate. “Creating a great culture has been fundamental in driving our employee satisfaction and engagement which directly correlates to driving customer satisfaction and revenue.”