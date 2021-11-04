Electric Mobility Canada sets electric vehicle targets with its 2030 EV Action Plan

November 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

Electric Mobility Canada (EMC) launched its 2030 EV Action Plan to help Canada reach its 2030 climate targets.

As presented in the CICC and WHO reports, Canada can and should reach 100 per cent electric passenger vehicle sales by 2030 in order to meet its GHG emission reduction target of -40 to -45 per cent by 2030, compared to its 2005 GHG emission level. For all other types of vehicles, from medium- to heavy-duty to off-road, the same should be achieved by 2040 at the latest.

“This joint effort from EMC members clearly demonstrates how seriously we must tackle the climate crisis and how we can help the Canadian government reach its ambitious climate and EV adoption targets. We welcome any organization that wants to join us in this ambitious, yet achievable effort”, said Daniel Breton, President and CEO, EMC.

The 2030 EV Action Plan consists of six key pillars:

Advertisement

Light duty EV consumer adoption

Medium, heavy-duty and off-road fleet electrification

National EV infrastructure deployment plan

2030 EV strategy and EV regulation

Domestic EV jobs and manufacturing capacity

Federal leadership

“Decarbonizing transportation is critical if Canada hopes to achieve its international climate commitments. The 2030 EV Action Plan was developed by asking Canada’s leading electrified transportation companies and non-profits a simple, but critical question: how do we get to 100 per cent electric vehicle sales by 2030? FLO | AddEnergie is proud to support this critical policy engagement, and is looking forward to working with our colleagues across industry, the non-profit sector, and governments of all levels to put these essential policies in place.” said Travis Allan, VP Public Affairs and General Counsel, FLO | AddEnergie.