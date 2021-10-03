ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV selected for celebrity race during Canadian E-Fest

October 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced that its flagship SOLO EV has been selected as the exclusive vehicle used in a celebrity race on July 1, 2022 at the Canadian E-Fest, a three-day festival that showcases the latest innovations in the EV space.

The Canadian E-Fest precedes the 2022 Vancouver E-Prix, an all-electric international street-racing series culminating in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on July 2, 2022. The celebrity race will compete in ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV – an all-electric, single-seat, three-wheeled electric vehicle that is revolutionizing the urban driving experience.

“Our participation as the exclusive vehicle for the celebrity race at the Canadian E-Fest is a testament to the fun and unique driving experience that our flagship SOLO EV provides,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO, ElectraMeccanica. “Formula E is the premier zero-emissions racing series globally and our partnership through the Canadian E-Fest —which is just a short distance from our headquarters in Vancouver, Canada— is an excellent way to support this purpose-driven, global initiative towards vehicle electrification.”

ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV a year ago with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group. The initial production vehicles were primarily used for retail expansion, test drive events, fleet demonstrations, marketing and final on-road engineering enhancements. Recently, the Company announced that it will begin customer deliveries of the SOLO EV beginning October 4, and steadily increase deliveries to pre-order customers as production ramps.

“It will be a fun Friday afternoon when the 12 SOLO EVs hit the Formula E Vancouver E-Prix circuit driven by 12 celebrities. The Canadian E-Fest is all about electric mobility and the Celebrity race fits this theme perfectly,” said Matthew Carter, President of OSS Group, a promoter for Canadian E-Fest.