ElectraMeccanica opens headquarters in British Columbia

March 8, 2022   Maryam Farag

Photo: ElectraMeccanica.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. announced the new site of its global corporate headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia.

The new headquarters provides an expanded 14,000 square feet area for the company’s engineering, accounting, finance, HR, logistics and operations departments to operate under a single roof for the first time.

“These are exciting times at ElectraMeccanica as we welcome our Canadian based employees to their new home in Burnaby,” said Kevin Pavlov, Chief Executive Officer, ElectraMeccanica. “The new headquarters will serve as the epicentre for our growth initiatives as we focus on the infrastructure that will support a global production ramp, ensuring the success of the overall company.”

 

