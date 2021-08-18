Egger Wood Products releases virtual plant tour

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Egger Wood Products now offers a virtual tour of the company’s new $500-million manufacturing plant in Lexington, North Carolina; its first North American production facility.

The online plant tour shows behind-the-scenes views of the raw particleboard and thermally fused laminate (TFL) production processes at the plant.

The virtual tour features 13 video segments, each focusing on different areas of the facility and following the production process, from arrival of raw materials to packaging and shipping of final products. Videos spotlight the plant’s automated systems, with additional segments providing an overview of the company’s 60-year history, a look inside the Egger Design Centre and a summary of the company’s two- and four-year apprenticeship programs.

“This resource allows our customers, partners and local community to experience, up close but from their home or office, the scope of EGGER’s investment in a ‘made in the USA’ product,” said Carston Ritterbach, Plant Manager, Commercial Services, Egger Wood Products. “Offering this experience virtually opens it up to a broader audience.”

Construction on the one-million-square-feet facility began in April of 2018. Production began on schedule in September 2020. EGGER Wood Products now employs over 400 workers.