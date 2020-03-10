Efficient Trucking Program application launched, $11.8M committed

WINNIPEG — Federal officials launched the application process for Manitoba’s Efficient Trucking Program and are now accepting proposals that will support retrofits in the transportation sector.

“As we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, our government is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and our grandkids,” Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid said in a statement.

Eligible applicants can receive a rebate of up to 50% on fuel-saving devices and technologies like idling technologies, low rolling resistant tires, and trailer skirts. The program will be delivered by Red River College and the federal government says it will reduce energy consumption and emissions in Manitoba.

The Efficient Trucking Program will receive up to $5.9 million in federal money. The Government of Manitoba is also contributing $5.9 million toward the program.

Interested applicants with innovative technologies have until March 31 to apply.