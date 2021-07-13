EcoSynthetix expands board of directors

July 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

EcoSynthetix Inc. appointed Sara Elford to the Board of Directors.

“Sara Elford brings a wealth of experience in sustainable technologies and capital markets as a former research analyst covering sustainability and special situations,” said Paul Lucas, Chair of the Board, EcoSynthetix. “The calibre of candidates we reviewed for this position was exceptional and deep which speaks to the market need our technologies address and our ability to attract talent. Ms. Elford was an ideal candidate given her expertise in how innovative technologies go-to-market and her financial acumen. With her appointment, our board is now 40 per cent women with a diverse skill set to support management’s commercialization of our bio-based binders for the wood composites, personal care and paper & paperboard markets.”

Elford has over 20 years of experience in the capital markets, primarily as a sell-side research analyst, including 16 years with Canaccord Genuity as a director, research analyst, sustainability and special situations. She is a member of the board of directors of WeCommerce, Xebec Absorption, BQE Water and BioSyent. She previously served on the board of directors of Pure Technologies, Carmanah Technologies, Hydrogenics and TSO3. Elford is a CFA charterholder and graduate of Bishop’s University.