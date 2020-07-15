Eclipse gets $1.4M in funding from Ontario for N95 masks

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. ― Eclipse Innovations Inc. has been given $1,408,475 to scale up its operations to manufacture made-in-Ontario N95 masks.

The investment in the affiliate of Eclipse Automation Inc. (established in April), a manufacturer of custom automation machinery in Cambridge, Ont., is part of the government’s plan to increase the capacity of Ontario-made PPE.

N95 respirators filter 95% of airborne particles, protecting the wearer from pathogens such as viruses and bacteria that could damage the respiratory tract. Adding new capacity allows the company to make 1 million N95 respirators per week.

Eclipse Automation has 450 Ontario-based employees. This project adds 17 jobs at the affiliate.

When COVID-19 hit the province, Eclipse collaborated with global mask manufacturer IREMA in Ireland and Harmontronics, a supplier of smaller scale automation based in China, to design, produce and distribute N95 respirators in the domestic market. The investment helps Eclipse develop a range of different mask sizes and styles, such as horizontal and vertical fold.

Eclipse also has a partnership with Conestoga College for the development of a N95 predictive fit testing software using facial scanning technology.

The Ontario Together web portal is accepting technology-driven solutions and services to help businesses reopen safely and to strengthen interprovincial trade and supply chains.

The Workplace PPE Supplier Directory provides businesses with information on PPE suppliers.