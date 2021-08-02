Plant.ca

Eastman recycling technologies to advance Procter & Gamble packaging goals

August 2, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Eastman.

Eastman has entered an agreement with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to further accelerate the transformation of plastic packaging and collaborate on recycling solutions.

“Eliminating waste plastic from our environment is a complex global challenge that requires a comprehensive, collaborative approach across the entire plastics lifecycle. P&G is taking a thoughtful approach to addressing the collection, processing, revitalization, and reuse of materials. That’s why we selected Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies which enable former waste to be transformed into useful products,” said Lee Ellen Drechsler, Senior Vice President of R&D, Procter & Gamble.

P&G will use Eastman Renew materials in select products and packaging, supporting the companies’ goals to reduce the use of virgin plastic from fossil resources. The companies will collaborate on advocacy initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on virgin plastic.

“Eastman is excited to have Procter & Gamble as a partner to put molecular recycling into practice,” said Scott Ballard, President of Plastics, Eastman. “Together, we can create value from waste and show the world what’s possible through innovation. The value created will help drive the critical changes in our recycling infrastructure that are necessary to solve the plastic waste crisis.”

