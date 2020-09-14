E2Metrix technology gets $4.5M boost from Natural Resources Canada

SHERBROOKE, Que. — E2Metrix Inc. has received $4.5 million from the federal government to help mining operations recycle wastewater while removing harmful contaminants.

The specialist in wastewater treatment based in Sherbrooke, Que. said its Ecothor technology cleans and separates contaminants, such as complex organics, total suspended solids, heavy metals, emulsified oils, phosphates, ammonia, other contaminants.

The automated process includes real-time water quality monitoring, data logging, controls and guarantees compliance with discharge criteria, the company said.

The Ecothor reactor is cylindrical shape. E2Metrix explains on its website that this provides an “optimum balance between three principal phenomena: electrochemistry, coagulation and hydrodynamics. This balance leads to the elevated contaminant abatement performance of the technology.”

The project is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors.

E2Metrix now has the capacity to collaborate with CanmetMINING on the engineering support and testing of pilot-scale technology. An additional $575,000 investment was made possible through the Program’s Science and Technology Assistance for Cleantech (STAC) initiative.