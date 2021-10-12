DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company announce addition of INDI EV Crossover Sedan at LA Auto Show

October 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

DSG Global, Inc. announced that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, will be showcasing the new INDI EV fully electric Crossover Sedan.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the new INDI Crossover Sedan to our lineup at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. This will be the first major auto show event for this highly anticipated fully electric vehicle. This extremely well equipped all-new vehicle fits nicely into our Imperium Product lineup along with the Imperium SEV, TradePro Vans and other EV models,” said Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp. “INDI is based in Los Angeles and their new model will be produced in North America with anticipated delivery beginning in Q4 of 2022.”

Last weekend the Imperium SEV vehicle was showcased at the Quebec Electric Vehicle show, three weeks following an appearance at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show. Imperium Motor secured over 327 refundable deposits for the SEV at these two events.

“Our vehicle lineup continues to grow, and the addition of this well-designed car strengthens our company’s position in the Electric Vehicle field,” said Bob Silzer, CEO, DSG Global. “With recent announcements by Federal and State Governments of transitioning to non-internal combustion powered vehicles, Imperium is in a great position of future growth potential.”