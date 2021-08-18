Plant.ca

Drone Delivery Canada collaborates with Nexeya Canada for military applications

August 18, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) Corp. has signed a sales collaboration agreement with Nexeya Canada, a Hensoldt Company, to jointly explore military applications for DDC’s drone solution.

“At Hensoldt our value proposition is captured by our motto, ‘Detect & Protect’.  With the formalization of a working relationship with Drone Delivery Canada we are eager to explore opportunities where we can deliver our industry leading sensor solutions in a new and innovative manner,” said Michael Della Fortuna, CEO, Nexeya Canada. “We look forward to collaborating with Drone Delivery Canada and developing a stronger, combined offering, for our commercial and military customers.”

The agreement is for the parties to collaborate to identify, develop and bid on military projects utilizing DDC’s drone solution for delivery and/or sensor related applications in Canada.  The initial term of the agreement is 24 months.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Nexeya Canada to collaborate towards potential Canadian military opportunities. We look forward to leveraging Nexeya Canada’s expertise in military projects to jointly explore delivery drone and sensor drone applications using DDC’s solution,” said Michael Zahra, President & CEO, DDC. “As an award-winning industry leader, DDC is pleased to continue to move the business forward to explore new channels and markets.”

