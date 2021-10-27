Dorigo Systems partner BEACN to manufacture audio peripherals

October 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

BEACN, a Victoria-based audio technology company, announced partnership with Dorigo Systems, electronics manufacturing services company, to build BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create.

Founded by Daniel Davies and Craig Fraser, BEACN has created audio mixers used for handling the complex needs associated with live streaming, content creation and home office environments.

“We wanted to give control over multiple audio streams coming from a computer by providing an intuitive and easy-to-use interface,” said Craig Fraser, CEO, BEACN. “Managing program audio coming from within your computer can be challenging not only to access but to manipulate.”

BEACN Mix acts as a Windows audio controller, giving users the ability to reach inside their operating system and directly control programs like games, chat, browser or music via the four knobs. Each can be turned up or down independent of one another and muted by pressing the knob.

“Our 105,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Burnaby, BC is setting new standards for contract manufacturing in North America,” said Paul Vasvary, Business Development Manager, Dorigo Systems. “We’re delighted to be working with BEACN’s team to manufacture and assemble their innovative line of audio peripherals.”