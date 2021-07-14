Diversified Product Development opens Texas manufacturing facility

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Diversified Product Development, marketer of the LineWise, LiftWise, RailWise and DesignWise brands, hosted a grand opening ceremony on June 22 at its new manufacturing facility in Waco, Texas.

Approximately 100 people attended the event. The new facility is 60,000 square feet, which is over 10 per cent larger than the company’s previous building. Diversified invested in multiple equipment upgrades to increase its capabilities, such as doubling its jib crane capacity and adding a 10-ton bridge crane.

“Everyone is excited about our new state-of-the-art facility,” said Ray Fritel, President, Diversified. “Our company has grown steadily over the years, with plans to grow even more, and the new headquarters will help us better achieve our goals.”