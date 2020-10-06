PLANT

Discussions about NL oil refinery future ongoing: Premier

Furey recognizes these are difficult and uncertain times for the refinery's workers.

October 6, 2020   by Sarah Smellie


ST. JOHN’S, NL — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says discussions about the future of an oil refinery in Come By Chance, NL, are ongoing.

Furey tweeted Oct. 5, saying he recognized that these are difficult and uncertain times for the refinery’s workers.

A statement emailed Oct. 5 on behalf of Industry, Energy and Technology Minister Andrew Parsons says refinery owner Silverpeak, a US-based investment firm, is working on its options.

The statement says the province has been in regular talks with Silverpeak and will support the company as it can.

Silverpeak and Irving Oil announced in May they had signed an agreement for Irving Oil to acquire North Atlantic Refining Corp., the company which operates the Come By Chance facility.

North Atlantic’s assets include the 135,000 barrel-per-day refinery and a network of retail sites.

 

