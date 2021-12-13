DIRTT opens client experience centre in Texas

December 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. announced the opening of a 14,000-square-feet client experience centre in Dallas, Texas.

“Located in the heart of Legacy West in Plano, Texas, this client experience centre is home to our U.S. headquarters and is strategically situated alongside a growing number of multi-national companies, including commercial real estate firms and general contractors also headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” said Kevin O’Meara, President and CEO, DIRTT.

Designed in partnership with global architectural firm Gensler, this is DIRTT’s largest client experience centre, showcasing a range of solutions that foster collaboration between people and teams while integrating technology.

“At DIRTT, our digital tools enable clients to design in real-time and the expertise contained in our ICE software provides the responsiveness that allows them to reduce risk for their projects and ensures that what they see is exactly what will be produced. This level of design and execution integration provides the confidence that working with DIRTT will achieve their goals while optimizing their client experience,” said Mark Greffen, Chief Technology Officer, DIRTT.