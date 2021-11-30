Digital Technology Supercluster partners with Siemens and BCIT on clean energy training for First Nations communities

November 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

In partnership with the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Siemens Canada, and Denesoline Corporation, the Digital Technology Supercluster announced its investment in empowering Indigenous communities by providing an online vocational training program in clean energy power plants.

This project will work directly with Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories to create a virtual experiential training platform in clean energy power plants.

“BCIT is honoured to be partnered in this ground-breaking project that empowers Indigenous communities with vital training in the clean energy trade and is helping Canadian communities transition to greener fuels,” said Kathy Kinloch, President, BCIT. “Fulfilling work on our own important BCIT sustainability vision, this bold initiative connects education, industry, and government to power economic recovery and resilience in our province.”

This platform will train members of the Łutsël K’é Dene community for digital jobs, while expediting the transition from diesel to renewable energy sources. The trainees will learn the technologies and components involved in clean energy power plants, operational and management guidelines, and best practices in upkeep and troubleshooting.

Advertisement

“This is an investment in the people of the Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation. We look forward to learning from this incredible partnership as we explore how best to leverage technology for the benefit of rural and remote Indigenous communities,” said Sue Paish, CEO, Digital Technology Supercluster.

This project is a total investment of $1.2 million with $700,000 invested by industry and $500,000co-invested through the Supercluster’s Capacity Building Program.

“Siemens Canada is proud to partner with BCIT and Łutsël K’é First Nation to help deliver this virtual digital substation and to facilitate an online learning environment. This platform provides access to students to train on the latest IoT technologies and prepares them for a future in the clean energy economy.” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada.