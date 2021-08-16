Diagnos signs MoU with Essilor International

August 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Diagnos Inc. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Instruments division of Essilor International, a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

Essilor International is an ophthalmic optics company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lenses and diagnostic ophthalmic instruments.

The MoU is non-binding and forms the basis of a potential distribution agreement with Essilor International for Diagnos’ CARA platform for the AI-enhanced analysis of wide-field retinal images, and of certain specified future developments of the CARA platform for a variety of applications.

Diagnos has under development applications involving AI-enhanced retinal imaging to address the need for general purpose pathology identification. In addition to localized retinal pathology, such as macular degeneration and glaucoma, certain retinal pathologies are known indicators of various systemic disorders, including cardiovascular and diabetic diseases. Advertisement

“Diganos is focused on its commercialization strategy and pursuing opportunities with potential partners. We are very pleased that our AI-based technology has attracted the attention of global eyecare sector leaders such as Essilor International and we are looking forward to our discussions with respect to a mutually beneficial potential worldwide distribution agreement,” said André Larente, President, Diagnos. “At the same time, Diagnos continues to invest in Research and Development, furthering the creation of our intellectual property by partnering with Quebec government programs and local university (École de Technologie Supérieure) to ensure that we stay ahead of our competition worldwide.”