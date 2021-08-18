Destaco schedules Automotive Manufacturing Insights Digital Event

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Destaco will hold its digital trade show event, titled “Automotive Manufacturing Insights,” on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

A total of five 15-to-20-minutes pre-recorded sessions will be available for event attendees to view, with information provided on new products, tips on improving quality, and ways to enhance speed and output in critical automotive-manufacturing operations.

Specifically, Destaco’s End Effector (Robotic Tooling), Power Clamp and Sheet Metal Gripper product lines will be highlighted, along with ways that they can help optimize performance in automotive-manufacturing press stamping and body-in-white applications. Additionally, a session will be offered that discusses Camco’s Indexing and Conveyor product families and how they can improve automation applications in small-component manufacturing facilities.

“The automotive industry is one of the most important in the United States, with manufacturers constantly searching for ways to improve speed, reliability and product quality,” said Russell Toney, President, Destaco. “We invite everyone to take part in the virtual Automotive Manufacturing Insight seminars that have been designed to highlight how they can help their users achieve optimized performance in automotive-manufacturing operations.”

For more information and to register, click here.