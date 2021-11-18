Desert Mountain Energy selects processing plant builder

November 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Desert Mountain Energy announced that it has selected Generon as the main contractor for the build-out of its first Solar/Hydrogen powered Helium processing plant, located in Arizona.

Current supply chain requirements suggest that build-out and delivery will be between 28-30 weeks, subject to unforeseeable delivery issues relating to specific materials.

When completed, the processing facility’s internal green power generation capabilities will provide many years of stable cost-effective operations.

The lack of high CO2 and other noble gases has also reduced the plant build capital expenditure by 40 per cent. Processing facility, initial site work was completed in September and the final site work for the self-contained processing facilities will begin in 02/22.