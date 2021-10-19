Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric launch all-electric ambulance

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Demers Ambulances, a North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles, and The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

This new model of ambulances, scheduled to be commercialized in the second half of 2022, was developed with the support of the government of Quebec and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

It is the result of nearly five years of collaborative work carried out by Demers Ambulances and Lion, which also involved direct input from many paramedic technicians and emergency medical service companies.

The Lion5 chassis of the Demers eFX Ambulance will be assembled in Saint-Jérôme by Lion, while the medical compartment and final assembly will be carried out by Demers Ambulances in Beloeil. This exclusive mutual agreement between Lion and Demers contemplates the deployment of at least 1,500 electric ambulances over the next five years by Demers Ambulances.

“Combining innovation and performance, the 100 per cent electric ambulance is the result of an exceptional collaboration with paramedics and we are particularly proud to see this new vehicle generate so much enthusiasm and excitement from the community. I would like to salute the leadership and genius of the Lion team and thank the Government of Quebec and NRC IRAP for their support from day one of this ambitious project.” said Alain Brunelle, CEO, Demers Ambulances.

“Thanks to the Lion5 chassis and Demers’ expertise, this ambulance provides features never seen before. It is with great pride that Lion has participated in this transformative project for society. And this is only the beginning, as the Lion5 chassis developed by Lion could be used in many other applications.” said Marc Bédard, CEO and Founder, Lion.