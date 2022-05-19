Delta-Q Technologies ships four millionth battery charger

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Delta-Q Technologies announced the shipment of their four millionth battery charger. Each charger represents the potential to save one metric ton of emissions, this equates to four million metric tons of carbon emissions saved since the company’s founding.

Delta-Q was recognized for its innovation in reducing emissions in the transportation sector with a $300,000 grant from The CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) Program.

The ARC funding for Delta-Q will aid in the development of high-power and high-voltage on-board battery chargers for commercial and industrial electric vehicles.

Advertisement

“We are excited to contribute to BC’s leadership in clean technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Sarah MacKinnon, co-CEO and CFO, Delta-Q Technologies. “Shipping four million chargers not only signifies our company’s solid growth and more jobs created in BC, but it also means that we are helping combat the global energy crisis in a tangible way as industrial electric vehicles replace fossil fuel-based vehicles.”