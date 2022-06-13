De Havilland completes first flight of CL-415

June 13, 2022 Monica Ferguson

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada announced the successful first flight of the Avionics Upgrade Program for CL-215T, CL- 415 and CL-415 EAF aircraft. The flights occurred in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The avionics package integrates a Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion flight deck that is in use by civilian and special mission aircraft around the world.

“We are extremely excited about the successful test flight of the Collins Pro Line Fusion flight deck in a CL-415 aircraft,” said Jean-Philippe Côté, Vice-President Programs, De Havilland Canada. “We are looking forward to Transport Canada certification in the coming months and beginning the installation of new avionics suites on the CL-215T, CL-415 and CL-415 EAF flight decks shortly thereafter.”