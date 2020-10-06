DCAO Solutions launches protection for spaces against COVID-19

MONTREAL — DCAO Solutions announced the launch of its new system, designed to protect spaces from COVID-19. The system protects all users of a manufacturing facility, business, medical clinic or other indoor and outdoor spaces.

This solution consists of a welcome station with a terminal that uses AI to detect the possible presence of COVID-19. The station is linked to web and mobile applications to communicate with hosting staff, as well as with employees, tenants, customers or visitors to the space, and with managers.

According to a company statement, the system measures the body temperature (in two ways) and blood oxygen level of each person that enters an interior space, as well as check that they are wearing a face covering and have washed their hands. Measurements are taken and analyzed using data and artificial intelligence built into the application’s software.

As soon as an unexpected result is detected, a security and internal communication protocol is initiated according to the needs and terms established with each company or organization. Then, the information is transmitted to the organization’s designated persons through web and mobile applications. The system also provides performance reports to company managers according to their needs.

“We’ve developed this unique system that effectively leverages the best detection, communication, analysis and optimization techniques to maintain safe indoor spaces for the benefit of company employees, customers and other visitors who must enter these spaces in the normal course of their business,” said Gaston Dandurand, president and CEO of DCAO Solutions, in a prepared statement. “Our system protects all people entering a space and notifies them if a risk arises. Moreover, it is compatible with online tracing solutions that governments could implement.”