Dare Foods supports food banks during COVID

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Dare Foods Ltd. has announced it has donated 100,000 boxes of Bear Paws Cookies to Food Banks Canada in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cookies has been distributed to locations identified by Food Banks Canada with the greatest need, according to Dare.

“As a family-owned Canadian company, it’s important to us that we support our local communities,” said Peter Luik, president of Dare Foods. “At Dare, we recognize how fortunate we are and we understand it’s a tough time for a lot of Canadians and we want to offer our support.”

As COVID-19 continues to take a toll, Dare Foods has remained fully operational as an essential service.

The Cambridge, Ont.-based company says it is working to continue to keep its employees healthy and safe, taking recommended safety measures including social distancing, mandatory scanning upon entry of manufacturing facilities, increased sanitation, and more.

“While food production is crucial during this time, it is critical that the safety and health of our employees is prioritized,” said Luik. “We are following the government’s guidelines to ensure our employees remain healthy and production continues.”