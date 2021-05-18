Danfoss names new Vice-President of Sales

Danfoss has named Vikas Anand as Vice-President of Sales in North America for its recently formed climate solutions business segment.

Anand joins the U.S. and Canada sales organization after leading the Danfoss Cooling business in Asia Pacific and India, where he focused on growing the business in areas related to infrastructure, energy efficiency, and climate change.

Anand has over 23 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership, and spent the last 15 years of his career with Danfoss. According to the company, “He has worked to accelerate and expand the company’s distribution business in mature and emerging markets, and is dedicated to developing diverse, agile, and ambitious teams.”

He holds an MBA and a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. He has also participated in various management programs with the Indian Institute of Management and INSEAD France.

