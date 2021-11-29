Cymat announces additions to management and sales team

November 29, 2021 Maryam Farag

Cymat Technologies Ltd. announced the appointment of Vince Benincasa as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and David Henry as Head of U.S. Business Development.

Benincasa is a seasoned executive with over 34 years of experience with a global auto parts conglomerate. He will be responsible for overseeing all of Cymat’s commercial activities including Alusion, SmartMetal and its sandwich panel venture with Alucoil in Spain.

Henry, a senior, U.S.-based sales executive, has built a 35-year career with a global auto parts conglomerate. Recently, he was the executive director of sales responsible for spearheading his company’s sales initiatives into the electric vehicle market, with particular emphasis on developing relationships with the new EV car makers. Henry will be responsible for driving both Cymat’s sales initiatives with these new EV OEMs as well as expanding Cymat’s Alusion sales network in the U.S.

Also, Cymat has hired two additional engineers to provide technical sales support, supplement increased production activity, and support plant expansion and upgrading initiatives.

“Cymat is experiencing significant growth in Alusion, its architectural products division, and expects to see material expansion in SmartMetal sales, its automotive, military and industrial products division. With this expansion, the Company is now at a juncture where it needs to increase senior management, sales and technical teams to ensure that it can effectively execute on all of these initiatives,” said Michael Liik, CEO, Cymat. “We are pleased to be able to benefit from Vince’s diverse sales and general management experience to drive overall sales growth of the Company. We are also excited to be able to capitalize on David’s recent success in developing significant new business in the EV sector, where Cymat believes that it can achieve its most significant automotive penetration.”