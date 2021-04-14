Cyient launches Intellicyient

Cyient launched its Intellicyient suite of Industry 4.0 solutions, which will enable digital transformation for industries that draw value from their assets.

Enterprises implementing Industry 4.0 stand to create an economic value of US$3.7 trillion by 2025. The Industry 4.0 spend is poised to grow at over 20 per cent and systems integration, application development, and data services are expected to be the key technology focus areas.

“Cyient has leveraged its investments in the latest digital technology capabilities, and its three decades of experience in engineering and geospatial offerings for asset-intensive industries to design its Intellicyient solution portfolio,” said Anand Parameswaran, SVP and Global Business Head, Cyient Digital. “With six digital solutions, powered by the interplay of nine technology studios, and our strong partner ecosystem, Intellicyient will help enterprises globally achieve the full potential of digital transformation with IT-OT convergence. We aim to focus on the four key themes of smart automation, intelligent supply chain, end-to-end visibility of workflows and assets, and next-gen workforce solutions that are driving Industry 4.0 adoption.”