Cyient implements SLM 280 System in Florida

September 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Cyient has installed a new SLM 280 system following international support from SLM Solutions. It is integrated into the company’s first metal additive manufacturing facility in Jupiter, Florida.

With over 100+ specialized engineers in design optimization for additive manufacturing, Cyient looks to further enhance its rapid development capabilities critical for digital manufacturing solutions.

“Cyient has successfully designed and manufactured metal additive components for some of its key customers—including the delivery of tooling components for a large aircraft engine manufacturer. Embracing digital transformation with additive manufacturing will allow faster innovation, design, and manufacture of more complex metal parts with quick turnaround time, new business models, and competitive advantage. The new SLM®280 enables us to offer manufactured components directly to our customers in aerospace, defense, medical, and energy. This is a key milestone on our road to becoming an end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions provider.” said Rajendra Velagapudi, SVP, and Global Operation Head – Design Led Manufacturing, Cyient.

“SLM Solutions and Cyient share synergies across geographies and industries, which will allow us to take a global approach in supporting their growth. SLM Solutions has established expertise and customer base across aerospace, defense, medical, oil and gas, and energy, which are also critical sectors for Cyient. We actively consult and support from our Indian and US offices as Cyient integrates into strategic manufacturing supply chains worldwide. We are thrilled to work together as it grows its product offerings with selective laser melting.” said Sam O’Leary, CEO, SLM Solutions.