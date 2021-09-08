CWB introduces automotive collision repair technician welding program

September 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

CWB Consulting announced a new training and welding qualification program for the automotive collision repair sector; The CWB Automotive Repair Technician Welding Program.

“The goal of the CWB Automotive Repair Welding Qualification is to help ensure that each facility has the skills and training needed to perform superior-quality repairs every time. The CWB Group’s vision is to create an inclusive environment where every market is given the tools and resources to succeed. With this qualification, we have addressed a growing need in the Automotive Collision Repair industry,” said Victor Andrisani, Manager, CWB Consulting.

The Automotive Repair Program will offer online welding repair courses delivered through the CWB Group’s new LMS platform. Participants can take courses on a variety of welding topics as they relate to automotive collision repair, including automotive health and safety, gas metal arc welding for both steel and aluminum repair, automotive welding quality and welding metallurgy.

“It’s exciting to see the CWB investing significant resources to provide the collision industry with new training, and welding certification options that meet OEM certification requirements, and help to raise the technical capabilities of technicians, said Leanne Jefferies, Vice-President, Assured Performance/Certified Collision Care.