PLANT

Cummins launches new online store

May 5, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Manufacturing
manufacturing
Online shopping
quipment
tools

Cummins Inc. launched its new shop.cummins.com online store to for customers to shop for Cummins parts and products they depend on.

“With the launch of shop.cummins.com, we are excited to offer yet another way for our brand loyal customers to access and receive Cummins content with seamless 24/7/365 convenience,” said Vipul Tandon, Executive Sponsor of eCommerce, Cummins. “At Cummins, we are proud to serve our customers who are always on.”

The online store features up to 50,000 new and ReCon Cummins parts and products such as Fleetguard, Valvoline, Power Service, Cummins Onan, Webasto in the U.S., and Yamaha inverter series generators.

Visitors to shop.cummins.com can search for Cummins parts by their engine serial number.

Advertisment

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Cannabis edibles on sale digitally via Ontario’s online store
No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier less grocery store
Cummins Westport developing 6.7 L NG truck engine
Ontario Cannabis Store has supply agreements with 26 licensed producers