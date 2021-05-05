Cummins launches new online store

Cummins Inc. launched its new shop.cummins.com online store to for customers to shop for Cummins parts and products they depend on.

“With the launch of shop.cummins.com, we are excited to offer yet another way for our brand loyal customers to access and receive Cummins content with seamless 24/7/365 convenience,” said Vipul Tandon, Executive Sponsor of eCommerce, Cummins. “At Cummins, we are proud to serve our customers who are always on.”

The online store features up to 50,000 new and ReCon Cummins parts and products such as Fleetguard, Valvoline, Power Service, Cummins Onan, Webasto in the U.S., and Yamaha inverter series generators.

Visitors to shop.cummins.com can search for Cummins parts by their engine serial number.