CubicFarms wins Real Leaders 2022 Top Impact Companies Award

January 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

CubicFarm Systems Corp. announced that Real Leaders has named CubicFarms as one of the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world.

“Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo short-sighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder, Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24 to honour the winners, and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, Founder and Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and Executive Founder of Singularity University.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a purpose-driven company by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies,” said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarms. “Our long-term focus on delivering automated indoor agriculture technologies to help farmers keep growing more sustainably has been a huge part of achieving this award. By using our local chain ag-tech to grow indoors in any climate, year-round, farmers can continue growing profitably while minimizing and making better use of our natural resources like water and land.”