Crosby Group appoints managing director

March 24, 2021


The Crosby Group

Wim Fabricius.
Photo: The Crosby Group.

The Crosby Group announces Wim Fabricius as Managing Director for the EMEA region. Fabricius will be responsible for leading the business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and assumes the role from Jason Colwell, who will move back to the U.S. after nearly a decade in Europe.

Fabricius has been with The Crosby Group for over six years and has served in several leadership roles within the organization, including most recently serving as vice-president, commercial for EMEA.

“Wim is an experienced leader, with a wide range of expertise and knowledge in the lifting and rigging industry. We are very excited with him assuming this new role which will bring great value to the region,” said Robert Desel, CEO, The Crosby Group. “I also want to thank Jason Colwell who has led the EMEA team during the last four years. His leadership and significant contributions to the company are sincerely appreciated.”

Fabricius has a degree in engineering from Saxion University of Applied Sciences, and 15 years of experience in the lifting industry.

