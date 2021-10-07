Cradlepoint accelerates Wireless WAN for branch adoption with LTE and 5G solutions

October 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced a series of updates showcasing the ongoing acceleration of Wireless WAN adoption within enterprise fixed location environments.

With its LTE and 5G technology, Cradlepoint Wireless WAN edge solutions offer the speed, agility and resiliency needed for organizations to transform their branch networks for the cloud and post-pandemic era with ultimate agility, anywhere reach and always-on reliability.

IDC’s Future of Connectedness Survey found that 40 per cent of enterprises want to improve their competitive position through speed and flexibility with 5G, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi 6 over the next 12-24 months, while nearly 35 per cent have the goal of investing in technology that helps connect people, things, processes, and applications.

“Connectivity is the common denominator in how people, things, applications, and processes interact,” said Paul Hughes, Research Director, IDC Future of Connectedness Survey. “Today, the need for connectivity is more important than ever, keeping enterprises and consumers connected, informed, safe, productive, and entertained in what is an extremely uncertain time. Organizations must address unevenness in connectivity across different environments and locations as employees and consumers increasingly look for – and expect – digital experiences supported by ubiquitous, reliable, and robust connectivity. This is why the market is increasingly investing in Wireless WAN solutions to do just that.”

“The combination of COVID-19 and the resulting flurry of business transformation that has ensued has underscored the adoption of Wireless WAN for more agile, secure and reliable networks,” said Donna Johnson, VP of Product & Solutions Marketing, Cradlepoint. “Companies are rapidly shifting to use technology to transform their businesses and to get closer to where their customers live, work, play, and shop. Wireless WAN is a key enabler to making this happen.”