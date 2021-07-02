Cox Automotive Canada retains Blink Equity to create inclusion offerings

July 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

Cox Automotive Canada has selected Montreal-based Blink Equity to implement programs and offerings that support building a more inclusive and equitable organization.

Blink Equity will help enhance practices, such as recruitment, ways of working and educational mediums “to further improve and establish a greater link with marginalized communities.” The work will align with CoxAutomotive Canada’s framework of “Educate, Celebrate and Inspire.”

“Businesses need the best people to compete and that means fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace to attract and retain top talent from all cultures,” said Maria Soklis, President, Cox Automotive Canada and Brazil. “Blink Equity will afford Cox Automotive Canada a perspective and help to identify additional opportunities to build on our existing programs like the Black Employee Network. The auto industry’s global nature makes it imperative for more proactive and intuitive efforts around diversity. Cox Automotive Canada has been a leader in the Canadian automotive industry and will continue to take bold steps to encourage this change as sustainable into the future.”

Blink Equity will be responsible for enhancing metrics and evaluation tools to assess progress towards inclusion, diversity and equity (IDE) commitments. The scope of work includes building inclusive practices through leadership and employee development, IDE resources and coaching opportunities focused on promoting more inclusive language and communication channels for all employees.

“Blink Equity is thrilled to work with an organization like Cox Automotive Canada, which continues to distinguish itself through action to its commitment to diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces,” said Emiliano Void, Co-Founder and CEO, Blink Equity. “We look forward to the development and execution of transformational initiatives that create more equity within the organization as well as within the communities it services.”