COVID-19 rapid test kits now available from The Canadian Shield

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Shield will begin offering rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for sale on their website in packs of five.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and workplaces across the country, we recognized the need for more accessible and widespread testing,” said Jeremy Hedges, CEO, The Canadian Shield. “Due to regulatory issues, everyday Canadians are paying some of the highest prices in the world for rapid testing – we strongly believe that we can play a role in making that no longer the case.”

Following provincial guidance, rapid antigen tests are currently only available for purchase from The Canadian Shield’s website in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. It is expected that rapid testing devices will become more widely available as provincial ministries issue interim orders and change the regulatory landscape.

For Ontario businesses, the provincial government, with the help of key stakeholders like Communitech, have rolled out free rapid testing programs in workplaces to limit outbreaks and keep businesses open.