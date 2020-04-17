COVID-19 guidance for high-risk and essential workplaces

HAMILTON — Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has developed a series of pandemic guidance tip sheets and made them available for free on its website.

The federal health and safety agency said the tip sheets offer guidance and good practices for specific occupations, industries and services, for both employers and workers. The sheets are customizable to help protect workers from illness as well as prevent the spread of infection.

New tip sheets continue to be added.

Associated links