Countdown is on for the 2020 Skills Ontario Competition

WATERLOO, Ont. — Ontario’s future workforce puts their skills to the test during the Skills Ontario Competition, which gets underway May 4-6 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

The skilled trade and technology competition brings together students, educators, parents, guardians, employers and advocates ,as particpants’ are put to the test in more than 70 contests, including carpentry, robotics, hairdressing, mechatronics, graphic design, coding and welding.

It’s open to the public and completely free to attend as a spectator.

Day one focuses on elementary students from across the province who will participate in a range of workshops and challenges designed to introduce them to career opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies. The secondary and post-secondary contests take place on day one and two. Winners will be announced at the Skills Ontario Closing Awards Ceremony on May 6.

The Skills Ontario Young Women’s Conference and First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Conference take place in conjunction with the skills competition.

“We’re looking forward to hosting another great Skills Ontario Competition,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario, in a statement. “This event is the ultimate display of the skills and talents that will lead and strengthen our economy, as well as an opportunity for Ontarians to learn about careers in the skilled trades and technologies.”

The countdown to the Skills Ontario Competition can be found on Skills Ontario’s homepage at skillsontario.com. The 2020 Skills Ontario Competition can also be followed on Skills Ontario’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as with the hashtag #SOC2020.

To see how you can partner with Skills Ontario visit skillsontario.com/get-involved.