Cott signs deal to sell S&D Coffee and Tea to Westrock Coffee

TORONTO — Beverage firm Cott Corp. has signed a deal to sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business to Westrock Coffee Co. LLC for US$405 million.

The sale is part of Cott’s plan to focus on its water business.

Cott announced an agreement earlier this year to acquire Primo Water Corp.

The company plans to rebrand Cott under the Primo Water name to reflect its new focus.

Westrock Coffee is an integrated coffee company that provides sourcing, financing, supply chain management, roasting, packaging and distribution services.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and is subject to certain customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.