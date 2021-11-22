Core Data Centres partners with iLOQ

November 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Core Data Centres and iLOQ worked together to formulate a locking system ensuring secure access to servers in the Canadian data centre.

Core Data Centres Inc. owns and operates several data centres in Canada, providing solutions ranging from cloud and information technology services to managed services and colocation.

Core Data Centres worked in cooperation with a system integrator and iLOQ. Acting as a consultant in helping Core Data Centres, the system integrator recommended the iLOQ S50 mobile access sharing solution.

iLOQ NFC-powered locking cylinders will provide secure access to the server racks, while iLOQ S50 padlocks will be installed on the standby generators and the gas lines feeding them.

“This is a highly secure building, and our operations demand the same level of security. Handing over physical keys in person can be a major security risk. A major bonus of iLOQ S50 is that the security desk can quickly and easily send, and also cancel, mobile keys over the air. We have full control at all times and can be sure only the right people have permission to access the servers,” said Bill Henneberry, Chief Technology Officer, Core Data Centres.

“I have always been a firm believer of ‘stronger together’. The customer recognized the clear need for a higher level of security, iLOQ S50 is the best solution available in the market and the system integrator designed the system that resolved the issue. Great cooperation,” said Frank Hayes, Country Manager, iLOQ Canada.