Corby Spirit and Wine delivering several COVID-19 initiatives

TORONTO — Wine and liquor manufacturer Corby Spirit and Wine in Toronto has undertaken several initiatives to support key groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiram Walker & Sons produces hand sanitizer. The distillery in Windsor, Ont., has been converted to begin producing hand sanitizer, with a commitment to contribute up to 20,000 litres per week.

Hiram Walker and Corby have partnered with the Ontario government and Windsor. The first batch was delivered two weeks ago to the Village of Lake Aspen Nursing Home in Windsor, and an additional 1,000 litres were delivered to St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

Hiram Walker, producer of J.P.Wiser’s Canadian whisky, will also be supplying much-needed alcohol to large manufacturers for their production of hand sanitizer.

Related: Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery produces hand sanitizer to fight spread of COVID-19

Foreign Affair Winery. The Niagara winery is closed to the public, but it joined with other local wineries to provide 2,000 bottles and screwcaps to assist in the distribution of locally-produced disinfectant.

Offering WSET Training to 1,500 bartenders. Corby is partnering with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to sponsor a free Level 1 Award in Spirits course for 1,500 bartenders across the country to take while their bars are closed down.

The course will be offered May 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each student accepted onto the course must attend a final exam when conditions allow. Successful students will receive a certificate and WSET lapel pin badge, both of which are widely recognized across the industry.