Convergent Energy + Power partners with NSG Group to provide battery storage system

September 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Convergent Energy + Power announced that the industrial-scale battery storage system it developed for NSG Group’s Pilkington plant in Collingwood, Ontario is operational.

The 5 MW / 10 MWh battery energy storage system leverages Convergent’s PEAK IQ proprietary software solution to reduce the facility’s electricity usage during the costliest, carbon-intensive grid peaks.

“Locally, this battery storage system is part of our commitment to support our community in Collingwood and the broader efforts in Ontario to create a more efficient, sustainable grid,” said Ron Young, Engineering Group Leader, Collingwood.

“We value Convergent Energy + Power’s expertise from system design to dispatch, bringing the battery storage system online as quickly and safely as possible during the pandemic,” added John Wilgar, Head of Procurement, NSG’s Group.

The 5 MW / 10 MWh battery storage system is interconnected to the EPCOR electricity distribution system. The integrated storage solution utilizing SMA inverters and Samsung SDI batteries was supplied by IHI Terrasun Solutions. WSP’s Power T&D team provided feasibility and detail engineering services. S&T Group performed site installation. Rodan Energy Solutions – Power Systems Group supported with system commissioning. Wesco Distribution Canada supplied S&C Electric Canada switching and power distribution equipment. Composite Power Group supplied transformers manufactured by Rex Power Magnetics and Northern Transformer.

“NSG Group has been an excellent partner from start to finish and demonstrated a deep commitment to all of its stakeholders,” said Johannes Rittershausen, CEO, Convergent. “Convergent Energy + Power continues to build a track record of successful, operating energy storage assets in Ontario and across North America. For this particular project, I’m proud to say our team navigated a global pandemic, and additional safety regulations, to bring the battery system online as safely and quickly as possible to achieve success.”